Search warrant leads to the discovery of narcotics selling

Two men arrested after police find several baggies of cocaine, heroin and pills
Leonardes Villalobos (Age 37) and Rafael Raz (Age 49)
Leonardes Villalobos (Age 37) and Rafael Raz (Age 49)(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A search warrant by the Laredo Police Department results in the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities searched a home at the 600 block of Sherman Street and found three people packaging white powder into individual baggies.

The three men detained were identified as 49 year old Rafael Raz, 37 year old Leonardes Villalobos and an unidentified 31 year old woman.

A search of the property ended with police finding several baggies of white powder, heroin and pills.

Villalobos and Raz were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

