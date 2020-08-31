Search warrant leads to the discovery of narcotics selling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A search warrant by the Laredo Police Department results in the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities searched a home at the 600 block of Sherman Street and found three people packaging white powder into individual baggies.

The three men detained were identified as 49 year old Rafael Raz, 37 year old Leonardes Villalobos and an unidentified 31 year old woman.

A search of the property ended with police finding several baggies of white powder, heroin and pills.

Villalobos and Raz were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

