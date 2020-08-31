Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office unveils new identification program for rural residents

The purpose is to protect rural area residents against property theft, fence damage as well as identifying rural properties
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A program to protect rural area residents is unveiled over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Webb County Sheriff Office unveiled its “Operation Identification” program.

The sheriff’s office says the purpose is to protect rural area residents against property theft, fence damage as well as identifying rural properties and ranches.

Residents will be designated a license plate placard that will be assigned to each respective property and will include the items they registered.

In the event of a theft, the sheriff’s office will have all property information on hand and help locate the stolen property.

This also includes locating loose livestock.

Sheriff Cuellar says the program is going to help if you have livestock that you want to identify later on.

Cuellar says, “Let’s say you have cattle and you have your tags, markings, you’ll be able to record those marking of your cattle. To be able to make sure, if we catch them out in the road we are able to identify them and who they belong to.”

All rural county residents need to do is call the sheriff’s office at 956-290-4175 or 956-523-4408 and ask that their property be registered.

All information will remain classified with the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Footage from a kite festival in Taiwan shows a girl swept 30 feet up in the air

Local

Sheriff’s Office unveils new identification program for rural residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
6a newscast recording

Local

Search warrant leads to the discovery of narcotics selling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department arrest two individuals after they found several baggies of cocaine, heroin and pills.

Local

City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena this week.

Latest News

Local

Doctors Hospital names first female CEO

Updated: 4 hours ago
Along with 20 years of healthcare experience, Montes-Ewing brings with her a sense of pride knowing she is the first female CEO of a major hospital in Laredo.

Local

Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find a missing juvenile inside a tractor trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

Local

Doctors Hospital names new CEO

Updated: 6 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Federal agents arrest convicted sex offender

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents arrest a Mexican National who was convicted of sex crimes against children.

Forecast

Ending August on a high note!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It may be the last day of August but summer isn’t over just yet!

Local

Local film group holds discussion on Immigration Nation

Updated: 17 hours ago
The pandemic isn’t stopping local organizations from continuing the discussion on immigration.