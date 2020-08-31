Sheriff’s Office unveils new identification program for rural residents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A program to protect rural area residents is unveiled over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Webb County Sheriff Office unveiled its “Operation Identification” program.

The sheriff’s office says the purpose is to protect rural area residents against property theft, fence damage as well as identifying rural properties and ranches.

Residents will be designated a license plate placard that will be assigned to each respective property and will include the items they registered.

In the event of a theft, the sheriff’s office will have all property information on hand and help locate the stolen property.

This also includes locating loose livestock.

Sheriff Cuellar says the program is going to help if you have livestock that you want to identify later on.

Cuellar says, “Let’s say you have cattle and you have your tags, markings, you’ll be able to record those marking of your cattle. To be able to make sure, if we catch them out in the road we are able to identify them and who they belong to.”

All rural county residents need to do is call the sheriff’s office at 956-290-4175 or 956-523-4408 and ask that their property be registered.

All information will remain classified with the sheriff’s office.

