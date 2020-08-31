Advertisement

Webb County Treasurer takes part in 2020 Legislative conference

During the conference, officials took the time to discuss common concerns shared by Texas’ local governments.
Aug. 31, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Treasurer is among the state’s county officials who came together for the upcoming legislative session

Last week, Treasurer Raul Reyes took part in the Texas Association of Counties 2020 Legislative conference.

The conference provided an opportunity to learn about the biggest issues facing counties and local taxpayers ahead of the 87th Legislative Session.

