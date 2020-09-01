Agents arrest Mexican National convicted of manslaughter
Records show the man had prior immigration violations as well as multiple deportations
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National convicted of manslaughter.
The incident happened on August 31st when agents apprehended a group of individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.
One of the subjects was identified as 55-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez-Jaramillo who had prior convictions of voluntary manslaughter out of Tyler, Texas back in 1998.
His records also showed prior immigration violations as well as multiple deportations.
Rodriguez-Jaramillo was charged for his immigration violations and remains in Border Patrol custody.
