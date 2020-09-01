Agents rescue individuals from train car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued several individuals who were hidden inside a grain hopper train as an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally.

The incident happened on August 29th when the railroad company notified agents at the Hebbronville Station about individuals sneaking on the cargo train.

Agents in coordinated efforts with the railroad company were able to inspect the train and find 23 undocumented individuals inside the hopper train car.

The individual included two U.S. Citizens and 21 others determined to be in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, Honduras, Cuba, and Guatemala.

All were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

