Advertisement

Alexander High School seniors decorate parking spots

Despite several students not attending on-campus instruction, Alexander High School is keeping its traditions alive by allowing seniors to decorate their parking spot.
Alexander High School Seniors
Alexander High School Seniors(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite several students not attending on-campus instruction, Alexander High School is keeping its traditions alive.

Senior year is made up of milestones and memories for students.

During this uncertain time these traditions seem to be a far reach, but not if you drive into Alexander High School.

What was expected to be a packed student parking lot at John B. Alexander is now a deserted area as several students start their school year learning from home.

But if you take a closer look, the Alexander seniors have left their mark with a splash of color.

”Why take that away? We started with this for the classes when they were freshman and they love it. It’s a right of passage for our seniors now.”

In order to keep some tradition alive Alexander Principal Ernesto Sandoval says the school is allowing its seniors to decorate their parking spot.

Students do pay $50. They must practice social distancing and wear a mask while painting.

Also, the artwork can’t be offensive and it’s submitted beforehand for approval.

”It can be funny, they could be political, they could be cute, they be identifying like ’I’m an athlete, I’m this....’ I think it allows the kids to have another way to express their creativity here on campus.”

Some students chose to work together to create a cohesive theme throughout multiple parking spots.

Others showcased their favorite hobbies, memes, television shows, but Ruben Calles decided to highlight the difficult times we are living through, during this pandemic.

”I felt like it was appropriate for the situation,” said Ruben. “With the online school and everything. And I also thought I could bring humor to everything.”

Ruben says it took him about three hours to paint under the hot sun.

Over the last two weekends students have been in and out of the parking lot to finish their design.

”I felt thankful that our school is allowing us to keep some of our senior traditions alive.”

Sandoval says these traditions has become much more than a colorful parking spot.

”When the kids come on Saturday to paint, they come with their families. With their mom and their dad’s their uncles and their entire family is here. They put up a canopy and they are painting their spots as a family. It has turned out to be a family day here on our parking lot.”

Ruben says him and his classmates are grateful for any opportunity to create memories they thought weren’t going to happen.

”I feel like we should make the most of what we have, don’t focus on what we’re losing but focus on what the school is giving us to keep it as fun as possible.”

There is also a competition: all the designs have been posted on the school’s social media pages.

Whichever students gets the most “likes” gets a free “senior package” at the end of the school year, which includes a cap and gown.

If you’d like to check out the seniors creative artwork, they’ve been posted on their JBA Dawgs Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation underway after K-9 officer dies

Updated: 10 minutes ago
According to reports, Chester had been left unattended in a locked vehicle and the officer involved has since been fired.

News

City votes to extend emergency order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The most recent emergency order was signed on July 31st and was set to expire on August 31st, but City Manager Robert Eads said the mayor will use his authority to extend that even further.

News

Zapata County reports 282 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
In just a week, 18 people under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Zapata County.

News

Labor Rights Week to be held online

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Thursday, you can call 502-623-7874 and ask any labor rights questions you might have and you can also visit any of the consulate’s social media pages to learn more about this week’s workshops.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 changes this year’s El Grito celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago
This year with COVID-19 safety precautions, the Mexican Consul says the event will look more like a commemoration that will be live-streamed for the public.

News

Laredo College to hold drive-in musical production

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
The show will go on with the multiple stages set up in parking lots and “the actors would travel like if they were at a parade, moving from one stage to the next stage.”

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Webb County Treasurer takes part in 2020 Legislative conference

Updated: 10 hours ago
During the conference, officials took the time to discuss common concerns shared by Texas’ local governments.

International

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Footage from a kite festival in Taiwan shows a girl swept 30 feet up in the air

Local

Sheriff’s Office unveils new identification program for rural residents

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The purpose is to protect rural area residents against property theft, fence damage as well as identifying rural properties