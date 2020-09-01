Alexander High School seniors decorate parking spots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite several students not attending on-campus instruction, Alexander High School is keeping its traditions alive.

Senior year is made up of milestones and memories for students.

During this uncertain time these traditions seem to be a far reach, but not if you drive into Alexander High School.

What was expected to be a packed student parking lot at John B. Alexander is now a deserted area as several students start their school year learning from home.

But if you take a closer look, the Alexander seniors have left their mark with a splash of color.

”Why take that away? We started with this for the classes when they were freshman and they love it. It’s a right of passage for our seniors now.”

In order to keep some tradition alive Alexander Principal Ernesto Sandoval says the school is allowing its seniors to decorate their parking spot.

Students do pay $50. They must practice social distancing and wear a mask while painting.

Also, the artwork can’t be offensive and it’s submitted beforehand for approval.

”It can be funny, they could be political, they could be cute, they be identifying like ’I’m an athlete, I’m this....’ I think it allows the kids to have another way to express their creativity here on campus.”

Some students chose to work together to create a cohesive theme throughout multiple parking spots.

Others showcased their favorite hobbies, memes, television shows, but Ruben Calles decided to highlight the difficult times we are living through, during this pandemic.

”I felt like it was appropriate for the situation,” said Ruben. “With the online school and everything. And I also thought I could bring humor to everything.”

Ruben says it took him about three hours to paint under the hot sun.

Over the last two weekends students have been in and out of the parking lot to finish their design.

”I felt thankful that our school is allowing us to keep some of our senior traditions alive.”

Sandoval says these traditions has become much more than a colorful parking spot.

”When the kids come on Saturday to paint, they come with their families. With their mom and their dad’s their uncles and their entire family is here. They put up a canopy and they are painting their spots as a family. It has turned out to be a family day here on our parking lot.”

Ruben says him and his classmates are grateful for any opportunity to create memories they thought weren’t going to happen.

”I feel like we should make the most of what we have, don’t focus on what we’re losing but focus on what the school is giving us to keep it as fun as possible.”

There is also a competition: all the designs have been posted on the school’s social media pages.

Whichever students gets the most “likes” gets a free “senior package” at the end of the school year, which includes a cap and gown.

If you’d like to check out the seniors creative artwork, they’ve been posted on their JBA Dawgs Facebook page.

