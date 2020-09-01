Border Patrol rescues undocumented immigrant near the riverbanks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents from the west Laredo station helped rescue and individual who was in distress.

The rescue happened on August 30th when agents received an alert regarding an individual who was lost in the brush several miles northwest of the Rio Grande.

Agents intercepted a group that had illegally crossed the river but immediately turned back to Mexico; however, one of the individuals collapsed near the riverbanks and was unresponsive.

Border Patrol EMT’s immediately rendered aid and administered an IV.

The Mexican National was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.

