Advertisement

Border Patrol rescues undocumented immigrant near the riverbanks

Agents rescue Mexican National near the riverbanks
Agents rescue Mexican National near the riverbanks(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents from the west Laredo station helped rescue and individual who was in distress.

The rescue happened on August 30th when agents received an alert regarding an individual who was lost in the brush several miles northwest of the Rio Grande.

Agents intercepted a group that had illegally crossed the river but immediately turned back to Mexico; however, one of the individuals collapsed near the riverbanks and was unresponsive.

Border Patrol EMT’s immediately rendered aid and administered an IV.

The Mexican National was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue individuals from train car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen individuals from a grain hopper train car over the weekend.

Local

City recognized by Keep Texas Beautiful

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo receives recognition from an organization that seeks to promote the importance of keeping the Lone Star State clean.

Forecast

Dancing in September!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
August may be over, but summer is still in the air; however, cooler weather is on the horizon.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

Laredo Municipal Court holds virtual court proceedings

Updated: 8 hours ago
Judge Dominguez says he found a way to accommodate Laredo community members who have limited access to a computer, people with children, jobs, and people who just can’t make it to court during the day.

News

Investigation underway after K-9 officer dies

Updated: 9 hours ago
According to reports, Chester had been left unattended in a locked vehicle and the officer involved has since been fired.

News

Alexander High School seniors decorate parking spots

Updated: 9 hours ago
Despite several students not attending on-campus instruction, Alexander High School is keeping its traditions alive by allowing seniors to decorate their parking spot.

News

City decides to extend emergency order

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
The most recent emergency order was signed on July 31st and was set to expire on August 31st, but City Manager Robert Eads said the mayor will use his authority to extend that even further.

News

Zapata County reports 282 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
In just a week, 18 people under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Zapata County.

News

Labor Rights Week to be held online

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Thursday, you can call 502-623-7874 and ask any labor rights questions you might have and you can also visit any of the consulate’s social media pages to learn more about this week’s workshops.