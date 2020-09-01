Advertisement

Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush

Agents foil human smuggling attempt on foot
Agents find six undocumented immigrants hiding in the brush
Agents find six undocumented immigrants hiding in the brush(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday when agents tracked down several individuals through a ranch off of I-35.

Agents apprehended the group after tracking them through the thick brush for three hours in the late evening hours.

A total of six individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala were found and taken into custody.

Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.

