Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on foot
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.
The incident happened on Sunday when agents tracked down several individuals through a ranch off of I-35.
Agents apprehended the group after tracking them through the thick brush for three hours in the late evening hours.
A total of six individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala were found and taken into custody.
Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.
