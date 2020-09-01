Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday when agents tracked down several individuals through a ranch off of I-35.

Agents apprehended the group after tracking them through the thick brush for three hours in the late evening hours.

A total of six individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala were found and taken into custody.

Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.