CBP officers seize three massive shipments of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly four and a half million dollars during three separate seizures last week.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, August 25th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2014 Nissan Tsuru for secondary inspection. During a non-intrusive inspection, officers found 15.74 pounds of meth hidden in the driver’s belongings.

The very next day, officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2013 Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection. When officers searched the trailer, they found 32 packages of meth.

And the final seizure happened the next day at the same bridge when officers encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of freezers from Mexico.

During secondary inspection, officers found 179.89 pounds of meth.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $4,495,619.

