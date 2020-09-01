City recognized by Keep Texas Beautiful

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is recognized for its efforts in keeping the lone star state beautiful.

Keep Texas Beautiful, is a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit that aims to promote a clean and litter free environment.

The organization recently named Laredo a Silver Star affiliate which is the second highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

To achieve this status, affiliates must share information on their mission and goals, answer questions about their partnerships and underserved populations, or participate in the Keep Texas Beautiful Awards programs.

Keep Laredo Beautiful submitted its annual report, among other items, to Keep Texas Beautiful which catalogued all its activity in 2019 in order to receive this recognition.

KTB formally recognized Silver Star communities during its 53rd Annual Conference.

