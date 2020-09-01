City votes to extend emergency order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s emergency order, set to expire August 31st, is extended for another week.

That means the curfew, mask mandate, and social gathering limits are still in place.

For six months now Laredoans have been living under a set of rules that are aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The most recent emergency order was signed on July 31st and was set to expire on August 31st.

During Monday’s briefing, City Manager Robert Eads said the mayor will use his authority to extend that even further.

“We’ll be doing that. Extending it for a full seven days which takes us to our next city council meeting. At that time we will bring back to the full city council obviously the conversation see if they want to extend even further, take additional actions incase we want to modify curfew, add different things at the recommendation of our health authority.”

The most notable restrictions in the current order is the curfew, mask mandate, and social gathering limits.

The curfew, which is between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is in effect for all residents of all ages.

Social gatherings is limited to no more that 6 people.

All residents over the age of ten are still required to cover their nose and mouth at all times when they’re outside, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them to do so, exercising outside, and much more.

Over the weekend Laredo police were in full force making sure Laredoans were following the order.

According to public information officer Emanuel Diaz they received 74 complaints, 53 related to social gatherings, and conducted over 47 business checks.

“There was a total of 5 citations issued out throughout the weekend, one citation was for face masks, three were for violation of curfew,” said Diaz. “These citations may seem minimal in terms of the amount of assets that were distributed through the city for enforcing, but again the officers upon arriving at scenes they do evaluate the circumstances in relation to the violating of the COVID orders.”

Anyone found violating the mask order can face a fine of up to $2,000, any other violation has a penalty of up to $1,000.

If you’d like to take a look at the full emergency order you can visit the City of Laredo coronavirus website.

