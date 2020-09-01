Advertisement

Dancing in September!

August may be over, but summer is still in the air!
Dancing in September
Dancing in September(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -August may be over, but summer is still in the air; however, cooler weather is on the horizon.

On Tuesday, we are going to be seeing another day of triple-digit temperatures; however, we are expecting a slight chance of rain.

As we head into the middle of the week, our chances of rain will be intermittent but we are expecting to remain in the mid-100s with high humidity.

On Thursday, we are expecting to drop to the hundreds, and then it’s all downhill from there.

On Friday we will see a high of 99 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain that could bring temperatures down into the 70s by the evening.

These chances of rain will continue into the weekend, as well as low 90 degree temperatures which is the start of the fall feeling.

Our futurecast is showing a promising cold front that could bring temperatures down to the 60s.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ending August on a high note!

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It may be the last day of August but summer isn’t over just yet!

Forecast

The heat is on!

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like it’s back to the triple digit temperatures after some slight chances of rain.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures beyond the triple digits.

Local

Summertime sadness

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We got that summertime sadness because it’s so hot outside and we are about one month away from September.

Latest News

Local

Might as well be walking on the sun

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
With temperatures like ours, you might as well be walking on the sun...

Weather

Thursday weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
A continuation of typical early August weather. Sunshine, ~100F heat for the 7 day period.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

It’s a cruel summer

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
After a very unusual wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are going to get back to our summer temperatures.

Local

Thursday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, but more humid weather. This brings a slight shower chance Saturday afternoon. Still close to 100F.

Weather

Wednesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, a bit more humid during the 7 day period. Temperatures still reaching 100F.