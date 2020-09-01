Dancing in September!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -August may be over, but summer is still in the air; however, cooler weather is on the horizon.

On Tuesday, we are going to be seeing another day of triple-digit temperatures; however, we are expecting a slight chance of rain.

As we head into the middle of the week, our chances of rain will be intermittent but we are expecting to remain in the mid-100s with high humidity.

On Thursday, we are expecting to drop to the hundreds, and then it’s all downhill from there.

On Friday we will see a high of 99 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain that could bring temperatures down into the 70s by the evening.

These chances of rain will continue into the weekend, as well as low 90 degree temperatures which is the start of the fall feeling.

Our futurecast is showing a promising cold front that could bring temperatures down to the 60s.

