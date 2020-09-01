Investigation underway after K-9 officer dies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the most vital canine units in Laredo has died.

The dog known as Chester died on Sunday, August 30th.

Chester has been with the airport’s police team since 2016 and was the lone explosives detecting dog, as well as one of three currency detecting units.

According to reports, Chester had been left unattended in a locked vehicle. The officer involved has since been fired.

The death is currently under investigation and its findings will be turned over to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office for final review to determine if there was a crime in the case.

