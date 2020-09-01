Labor Rights Week to be held online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every year labor rights are celebrated for a week by the U.S. and Mexican Consulates and this year will be no different.

But there will be some changes to the program, starting off with going virtual.

The week-long celebration is usually reserved for those who have U.S. work permits or are employed by an American company.

The sessions are usually hosted the week leading up to Labor Day and consist of workshops hosted by both embassies, their consulates, and the U.S. Labor Department.

”The main topic each year is that regardless of immigration condition, every worker has rights,” said Carlos Gonzales. “But this year specifically we wanted to focus on essential workers and their rights amid this global pandemic.”

On Thursday, you can call 502-623-7874 and ask any labor rights questions you might have. Your call will be re-directed to an expert so they can help you with your request.

You can also visit any of the consulate’s social media pages to learn more about this week’s workshops.

