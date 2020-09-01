Advertisement

Laredo Municipal Court holds virtual court proceedings

Judge Dominguez says he found a way to accommodate Laredo community members who have limited access to a computer, people with children, jobs, and people who just can’t make it to court during the day.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are still adapting to the times and with that, many local officials are working around the schedules of those still affected by the pandemic.

It can be tough for people to attend court, especially with COVID-19 changing the way we live.

However, Laredo Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez is helping people who might have challenges getting their cases heard.

He says that if you get a ticket and cannot make it to court at the regular times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. you can go to virtual night court at 5 o’ clock starting this week.

It will be the first Wednesday and third Wednesday of every month.

There will be four one hour sessions with about 25 people per hour.

It will be on a first come first serve basis.

All you have to do is go online 10 minutes before your hearing to the City of Laredo Municipal Court website, click virtual court proceedings, and click on the Zoom meeting you were scheduled for on your ticket.

Dominguez said you will be done in about an hour.

Those who do not have internet or computer access are asked to contact Laredo Municipal Court at (956) 794-1680.

