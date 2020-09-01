Advertisement

LISD virtual attendance increases during second week of classes

Officials say the first few days they reached approximately 80% attendance, but now into the second week they have reached about 90%.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After one week of virtual school Laredo ISD is reporting being pleased with their attendance percentage so far.

They say so far things are going as planned with students who are being taught online, as well as those who are completing their work using the school packets.

There is a number of kids and teachers who are physically attending LISD campuses and for those all CDC guidelines are being followed, including some extra precautions.

“Every school also has their measures in place. For example, if there’s a parent they need to call the school, and they will be helped through the phone. If they have to go pick up their breakfast, that’s continuing, it’s curbside, picking up their breakfast and picking up their materials for the students, the instructional packets are pick up curbside as well.”

They also say after the first week there have been no cases of COVID reported among teachers or students.

Officials are looking at a tentative date of September 21st to begin transitioning students back to campus.  

Meanwhile over at United ISD, officials tell us on the first day of school they had 135 students physically attend face-to-face school, but currently after a week of class, that number has dwindled down to just 52.

