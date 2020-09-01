Zapata County reports 282 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In just a week, 18 people under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Zapata County.

Of those cases reported, as of Monday they include four children under the age of ten and two teenagers.

That puts their number at 282 positive cases.

Sadly, four people have passed away from the virus.

According to the current population count more than 14,000 people live within the county.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.