Border Patrol agents disrupt human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over four-dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

On August 29th, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor trailer at the I-35 checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 51 undocumented individuals hidden inside the sleeper area.

None of the people had personal protective equipment and were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador and Guatemala.

All of the individuals, including the driver were taken into Border Patrol custody.

