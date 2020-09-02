Border Patrol agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seized nearly a total of 180 pounds of marijuana during two separate smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on August 30th when agents encountered a Sedan at the I-35 checkpoint’s primary inspection lane.

During questioning, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics. When agents searched the car, they found 23.5 pounds of marijuana.

The very next day, agents referred a red pick up truck to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

Agents searched the truck and found 27 bundles of pot hidden in the compartment of the vehicle.

DEA took custody of the driver and the narcotics.

