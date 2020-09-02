Advertisement

City of Laredo Utilities Department names new director

The position was left vacant after Riazul Mia was promoted to assistant city manager
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities Department has a new director in charge.

On August 28th, the City of Laredo Utilities Department named Arturo Garcia Jr. as the new utilities director.

The position because vacant earlier this summer after Riazul Mia was promoted to assistant city manager.

Garcia brings over 37 years of engineering and management experience to the department.

He has been part of the City of Laredo since 2019 when he joined the department as its Engineering Manager.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents seized nearly a total of 180 pounds of marijuana during two separate smuggling attempts.

Forecast

Man accused of stealing saw table from truck

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a truck and stole a saw table.

Local

City to donate firetruck to City of San Mateo Atenco

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The city of Laredo is looking to donate a vehicle that will help those across the border.

Local

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
10p newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Authorities investigating stabbing at Hillside apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Heavy police presence storm a central Laredo apartment complex late Wednesday night that tops our 15 minutes of uninterrupted news.

Local

Border Patrol agents disrupt human smuggling attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents found over 50 undocumented immigrants inside the sleeper area of the trailer.

Local

Wake me up when September ends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It may be the first day of September but we are still dealing with the same old heat and humidity!

News

Gym owner receives citation for allegedly violating city mask ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
If a violation such as violating the city mask ordinance is found, the gym goer and the gym owner could get a citation, which can be between $1,000 and $2,000.

News

Local environmental advocate retires after servicing center for 20 years

Updated: 9 hours ago
Besides welcoming thousands of students at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and hosting community events each year, Tom Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects the border wall could cause.

News

Nursing home delays transfers for all-COVID facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
An agreement between the city and Laredo Nursing and Rehab will allow for the transfer of positive COVID-19 nursing home residents to the facility, but those plans were derailed after they heard news that ambulances aren’t available.