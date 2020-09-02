City of Laredo Utilities Department names new director

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities Department has a new director in charge.

On August 28th, the City of Laredo Utilities Department named Arturo Garcia Jr. as the new utilities director.

The position because vacant earlier this summer after Riazul Mia was promoted to assistant city manager.

Garcia brings over 37 years of engineering and management experience to the department.

He has been part of the City of Laredo since 2019 when he joined the department as its Engineering Manager.

