City rescinds water boil notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The water boil notice has been rescinded for Laredoans living in the southeast part of town.

A month ago, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water boil notice to nine colonias along Highway 359 beginning at Serano Road moving towards the east.

The notice was to inform residents that due to conditions in the public water system, all water must be boiled before consumption.

The city claims, the necessary corrective actions to restore quality water have taken place and that the TCEQ says the water no longer needs to be boiled.

For any additional questions concerning your water, you are encouraged to contact the health department at (956) 795-2922.

