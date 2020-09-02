City to donate firetruck to City of San Mateo Atenco

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city of Laredo is looking to donate a vehicle that will help those across the border.

On Wednesday morning, the city will host a virtual ceremony to present a fire truck donation that will go to the City of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico as part of its sister cities agreement which was signed by both communities back in 2017.

The event will be held by Mayor Pete Saenz, Councilman Alberto Torres, Vidal Rodriguez, Mercurio Martinez and City Manager Robert Eads.

It will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page for viewing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.