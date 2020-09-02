City’s bridge AVI system being restored after technical issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s bridge crossing AVI system experienced a technical issue with one of their servers that holds information on those businesses and people who use it to cross into the United States.

To remedy the situation the city is now recreating those accounts.

The problem began surfacing about four weeks ago with people not able to deposit money into their AVI accounts, which was placing their accounts into a negative status.

But this did not stop them from crossing into the states.

They were still allowed to do so, however their accounts were adding up a negative balance.

“And now what we’re doing is we’re coming back and saying our systems are back, you’ve crossed a hundred times in that period, this is what’s owed to the City of Laredo, and we’re collecting those funds,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

For those not familiar with the AVI system, it allows frequent crossers to pay using the card as they cross into Mexico.

Many in the community had thought the system had been hacked but Eads reassures the community that that was not the case.

He says everyone’s information is safe and people can now continue paying through a variety of methods.

A total of about 10,000 people utilize the AVI system.

