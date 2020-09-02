Advertisement

Code enforcement officers make 12,000 pandemic-related visits

Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines because they say their process starts with educating.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Twelve thousand: that’s the number of pandemic-related visits code enforcement officers have made since June.

Sometimes the visits result in warnings, other times in fines.

Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines.

They say their process starts with educating.

The City of Laredo’s July health order expired Monday but was extended for another seven days.

It states that masks are required in all businesses including indoor exercise facilities and gyms. One exception is a pre-existing medical condition.

Officers say first they go door-to-door handing out informational flyers. If they find a violation, they will issue a warning. If the individual or business doesn’t comply, they proceed with a citation as needed.

Then the matter goes to the Municipal Court Judge. He can decide to issue a fine, revoke a business license, or give the business a second opportunity to fix the violation.

Fines can range from $1,000 to $2,000, but you have the opportunity to appeal this.

Be sure to read up on the city’s most updated ordinances. You can find this by going to cityoflaredo.Com/coronavirus.

