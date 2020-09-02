Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are in a time where people all around the world may feel isolated.

It has been about 5 months since we have been social distancing from others outside our homes and although it may be hard for people to be completely alone, it can also be difficult to isolate with those you love.

Living with anyone can be hard, there are a lot of different complications that can come up when you live with somebody.

We speak to a local counselor on contributing factors dealing with couples and how to avoid relationship strains at home.

Myrthala Alejo is a psychotherapist and has noticed a spike in marriage counseling here in Laredo.

“It started in late May to June and it’s just consistent and it’s just increasing.”

Not only are people seeking counseling, some are seeking divorce.

“The association of matrimonial attorneys were saying they are expecting a rise in filings for divorce between ten and twenty-five percent the remainder of this year.”

Alejo tells KGNS that some contributing factors to the spike is financial uncertainty, childcare, elderly parents, and so much extra time together.

Alejo says these marriages don’t need to end in divorce and there are other options.

“Seek more intimacy, ’can we cuddle?’ Replace that time that we are at home and look for some personal space.”

Alejo says to find a place away from home like going for a walk or a drive. She also says to try to focus on some positives in your relationship that you are grateful for.

Nationwide an online study says divorce rates in the country soared by 34 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic with marriages crumbling three weeks into quarantine.

