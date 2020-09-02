Advertisement

Fort Hood commander removed from his post after deaths of soldiers

Major General Scott Efflandt will stay on at Fort Hood for the time being, serving as deputy commanding general for support.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The commander of the U.S. Army’s Fort Hood is being removed from his position and will no longer assume command of a division at Fort Bliss, that’s according to a statement from the U.S. Army.

Fort Hood has been plagued by a series of incidents.

Two soldiers, including specialist Vanessa Guillen, have gone missing only to have their bodies discovered later.

Soldiers assigned to the base were arrested in a prostitution sting and a number of soldiers have recently died by suicide.

He was set to take over the 1st armored division.

Now the army will choose another officer to lead that division in the coming days.

Division commander is a critical step in an army general’s career and losing a division can be considered a career-ending move.

The commanding general of U.S. Forces Command, General Michael Garrett, has directed Major General John Richardson IV to assume command at Fort Hood, effective immediately.

