Advertisement

Gym owner receives citation for allegedly violating city mask ordinance

If a violation such as violating the city mask ordinance is found, the gym goer and the gym owner could get a citation, which can be between $1,000 and $2,000.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some viewers have contacted us with questions about what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to face coverings.

We have those answers for you.

“I do need to speak for my business, but I also want to speak for a lot of business owners here in Laredo that are being put in positions where they may lose their life’s work.”

Helio Chapuseaux is the co-owner of Rock Fitness Center on Jacaman Road.

An employee released video footage without his knowledge of an encounter he had with code enforcement officers in late July.

Officers visited his gym three times, giving warnings and a citation for allegedly violating the city’s face mask ordinance.

His citation is just one of 50 issued to various businesses since June.

“Get out of here. Get out of here.”

Zoning Enforcement Supervisor Edgar Orozco was one of the officers on scene.

They obtained an inspection warrant for Rock Fitness, the only warrant in the city related to face coverings.

“We were denied access,” said Orozco. “We asked for permission, and they simply did not give us permission. We were able to get a warrant and inspect. We were able to find a lot of evidence of people not wearing face masks, so it’s set up for trial.”

Code enforcement conducts about 400 to 600 visits per day, totaling 12,000 since June and 200 warnings to businesses.

If a violation is found, the gym goer and the gym owner could get a citation, which can be between $1,000 and $2,000.

For comparison, violations under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s health order is punishable by a fine of up to $250.

Laredo’s Municipal Court Judge can decide to issue a fine, revoke a business license, or give the business a second opportunity to fix the violation.

In Rock Fitness Center’s case, the owner appealed the citation and will go to trial sometime in November.

“I was just standing up for my business,” said Helio. “I was just saying what a lot of business owners in Laredo want to say, but perhaps they don’t want conflict or they don’t want to be put on a bad list by city officials because we are questioning their methods.”

To recap, you must wear a face mask in gyms even when you’re training.

A code enforcement officer can give you a warning or citation, but a judge ultimately decides whether to dismiss it or fine you.

You can also appeal the citation.

For more information, code enforcement encourages you to visit the City of Laredo’s webpage.

If you have more questions about the process, you can call 311 for more information. They will also hand out masks if needed.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local environmental advocate retires after servicing center for 20 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Besides welcoming thousands of students at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and hosting community events each year, Tom Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects the border wall could cause.

News

Nursing home delays transfers for all-COVID facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
An agreement between the city and Laredo Nursing and Rehab will allow for the transfer of positive COVID-19 nursing home residents to the facility, but those plans were derailed after they heard news that ambulances aren’t available.

News

Investigation continues after death of airport K-9 officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case of Chester’s death.

News

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nationwide an online study says divorce rates in the country soared by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic with marriages crumbling three weeks into quarantine.

Latest News

News

Code enforcement officers make 12,000 pandemic-related visits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines because they say their process starts with educating.

News

LISD virtual attendance increases during second week of classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials say the first few days they reached approximately 80% attendance, but now into the second week they have reached about 90%.

Local

CBP officers seize three massive shipments of meth

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized nearly four and a half million dollars worth of meth during three separate incidents.

Local

Agents arrest Mexican National convicted of manslaughter

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Local

Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.

Local

Agents rescue individuals from train car

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen individuals from a grain hopper train car over the weekend.