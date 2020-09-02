Heavy police presence in front of Hillside apartment complex

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Heavy police presence storm a central Laredo apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Laredo Police Department, fire officials and first responders were at the scene of the Hillside Condominiums at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to witnesses, the man was seen in front of a grassy area in front of the apartment complex.

Officials tended to a man for about ten minutes and put him on a stretcher.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.