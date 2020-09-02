Investigation continues after death of airport K-9 officer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo airport police k-9 officer dies over the weekend leading several city and county officials to investigate the case.

“As of now, the investigation is ongoing as we speak and at the end of the investigation, it will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for further resolution and guidance on the case,” said Emanuel Diaz.

Information continues to be limited on the death of Chester. The K-9 officer was assigned to the Laredo airport police team.

Tragically over the weekend, he was left unattended inside a vehicle where Chester was found dead.

Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case.

“How? When? Why? Where? All of those questions we need to find out what went wrong,” said Isidro “Chilo” Alaniz, Webb County District Attorney. “How did the dog end up in the vehicle and forgotten?”

For the past four years, Chester- a yellow labrador retriever- spent his years as part of the airport team.

The city says since 2016, Chester was partnered with only one other officer.

Before his death, Chester had a record of good health and comfort with his handler.

According to airport officials, the officer involved was fired immediately.

Alaniz explains if wrongdoing was found, could the charges change because of Chester’s ranking?

“No, the charges won’t change because it’s a police dog. It’s a dog and the law will apply according to cruelty to animals.”

Chester will be honored with a special ceremony and he’ll be buried near the airport’s upcoming pet-relief station.

Airport Director Jeffery Miller released a statement that says in part:

“The airport’s entire team is saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

