Advertisement

Investigation continues after death of airport K-9 officer

Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case of Chester’s death.
Chester the K-9 Officer
Chester the K-9 Officer(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo airport police k-9 officer dies over the weekend leading several city and county officials to investigate the case.

“As of now, the investigation is ongoing as we speak and at the end of the investigation, it will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for further resolution and guidance on the case,” said Emanuel Diaz.

Information continues to be limited on the death of Chester. The K-9 officer was assigned to the Laredo airport police team.

Tragically over the weekend, he was left unattended inside a vehicle where Chester was found dead.

Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case.

“How? When? Why? Where? All of those questions we need to find out what went wrong,” said Isidro “Chilo” Alaniz, Webb County District Attorney. “How did the dog end up in the vehicle and forgotten?”

For the past four years, Chester- a yellow labrador retriever- spent his years as part of the airport team.

The city says since 2016, Chester was partnered with only one other officer.

Before his death, Chester had a record of good health and comfort with his handler.

According to airport officials, the officer involved was fired immediately.

Alaniz explains if wrongdoing was found, could the charges change because of Chester’s ranking?

“No, the charges won’t change because it’s a police dog. It’s a dog and the law will apply according to cruelty to animals.”

Chester will be honored with a special ceremony and he’ll be buried near the airport’s upcoming pet-relief station.

Airport Director Jeffery Miller released a statement that says in part:

“The airport’s entire team is saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nationwide an online study says divorce rates in the country soared by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic with marriages crumbling three weeks into quarantine.

News

Code enforcement officers make 12,000 pandemic-related visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines because they say their process starts with educating.

News

LISD virtual attendance increases during second week of classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say the first few days they reached approximately 80% attendance, but now into the second week they have reached about 90%.

Local

CBP officers seize three massive shipments of meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized nearly four and a half million dollars worth of meth during three separate incidents.

Latest News

Local

Agents arrest Mexican National convicted of manslaughter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Local

Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.

Local

Agents rescue individuals from train car

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen individuals from a grain hopper train car over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol rescues undocumented immigrant near the riverbanks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents from the west Laredo station helped rescue and individual who was lost in the brush.

Local

City recognized by Keep Texas Beautiful

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo receives recognition from an organization that seeks to promote the importance of keeping the Lone Star State clean.

Forecast

Dancing in September!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
August may be over, but summer is still in the air; however, cooler weather is on the horizon.