Laredo Health Authority places quarantine order on two TAMIU buildings

According to Dr. Victor Trevino, two of the university buildings are closed; the academic innovation and Kinesiology wellness centers
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A quarantine order is in place at Texas A&M International University.

According to the Laredo Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, the order was put in place after 11 positive cases were reported at the university.

Dr. Trevino went on to say that two of the university buildings; the academic innovation and Kinesiology wellness centers would be closed to the students.

TAMIU fall session began on August 24th.

