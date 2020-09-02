Advertisement

Local environmental advocate retires after servicing center for 20 years

Besides welcoming thousands of students at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and hosting community events each year, Thomas Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects the border wall could cause.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A longtime local environmental advocate is set to retire.

KGNS got the chance to go along with Tom Miller on one of his last tours at the Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center.

For Miller, this Environmental Science Center is his playground.

In 1999, his involvement with the center began as a volunteer.

“In 1999 and we as we began to get closer to what the college wanted to open up the center, there was still a lot of work unfinished,” said Miller. “So, the call for volunteers went out. I had always had an interest in fish aquaria, so I help set up a lot of the exhibits here. Danny Gunn, other volunteer with master gardeners experience. So, on Lamar Bruni Vergara’s birthday, 16th, 1999 we opened up.”

Miller says within a couple of months of the opening, the part-time director stepped down to allow someone take over the position full-time.

”On a month-to-month basis I was able to be selected as the full-time director and that carried on until the fall. Then that’s when it was finally decided to make it a permanent position. And from that time its the position I have held until this month.”

Now 20 years later, Miller knows this place like the back his hand, with over 100 native animals and plants. Just like the displays at the center, Miller’s knowledge ranges in all sorts of topics, from alligators, to water life, and all sorts of reptiles.

“It’s amazing when you see them almost ten feet long,” Miller said while handling a snake.

There’s no denying the passion for his work.

Since the beginning he, along with his staff, saw the potential the center had and continues to have.

”The first couple years some of the most [common] questions we’d be asked is, ’where are the animals?’ Well, I would say, ‘we have alligators, we have turtles.’ Of course, they meant other animals like mammals so that was one of the first things we had to work on.”

With the help of grants, donations, and two decades of hard work Miller says the center is now a place where the Laredo community could visit and learn about our area’s wildlife and the environment.

”The bobcat has been here for 19 years, the javelina has been here for 17 years, Happy and Sunny have been here for 17 years. We’ve always had raccoons and foxes coming and going. Rabbits, rodents, so we broaden that up. Probably one of the greatest things that we’ve done in the last few years has been our butterfly garden. We have two of them now. We also have two bird feeding areas.”

The center is also known to take in wildlife rescues; just a few days ago a baby dwarf caiman was dropped off.

Miller has contributed a lot of his life to the center and local environmental education.

“A lot of people this is their first and only experience with the wild side of nature, with the animals and the plants that are displayed here, so that has been very important. We’ve gotten visits from numerous of people in the community, we’ve done summer camp sessions, and of course your very special day ’Dia del Rio.’”

Besides welcoming thousands of students at the center and hosting community events each year, Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects of the border wall could cause.

Now, he takes our cameras along on one of his last tours before he retires this week.

He reflects on the growth the center has had and how it wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

He might be retiring as director, but Miller says you’ll find him at the center on volunteer days and hopes the next generation will join him on his journey.

“There is nothing like having the young ones with all their enthusiasm come in and be happy here.”

At the moment, the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center is closed to the public but will take calls to set up virtual tours.

