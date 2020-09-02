Advertisement

Man accused of stealing saw table from truck

32-year-old Cesar Garza
32-year-old Cesar Garza(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly stealing a sawbench from the back of a truck.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Cesar Garza in the case.

The incident happened on July 7th when officers were called out to a burglary call at the 1000 block of E. Guerrero Street.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone stole a table from the back of his truck.

According to the victim, three people got out of a car, loaded the table saw and drove off.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined that Garza was one of the subjects tied to the case.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

