Advertisement

Nursing home delays transfers for all-COVID facility

An agreement between the city and Laredo Nursing and Rehab will allow for the transfer of positive COVID-19 nursing home residents to the facility, but those plans were derailed after they heard news that ambulances aren’t available.
Laredo Nursing & Rehab
Laredo Nursing & Rehab(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Nursing and Rehab, which now serves as an all-COVID facility, was set to receive positive nursing home residents from around town.

Local nursing homes are struggling to keep COVID-19 infections out of their facilities and that’s why efforts are being made to move positive residents under one roof.

Despite strict protocols at these facilities, over 50 residents have passed away from the virus and many more have become infected.

“Nursing homes are not built to handle these types of patients,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “Their ventilation systems, their staffing, there’s a local amount of staff ratio per patient. In cases, there’s one nurse for the whole floor and this just makes the virus spread more because of lack of direct attention like it would be in the hospitals.”

In order to put a stop to this, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Trevino says they decided to reach out to nursing homes to see who would want to serve as an all-COVID facility.

After several talks, Laredo Nursing and Rehab signed on. The next step was to move patients.

“On September first we were supposed to make the transfers but because of the hurricanes, most ambulances from the STAR request have deviated to other places.”

Now that their original plan is on hold, Trevino says they’re working on plan B.

“We’re waiting to see when they will be relieved. We’re also looking into the ambulance buses. We continue having discussions with Chief Heard to see how we can structure this.”

Doctor Trevino says the decision to transfer patients will be on a case by case basis.

As of now, they have identified around 13 positive cases.

“Right now Regent is the nursing home that has been most affected so we’re starting with them.”

Trevino says the all COVID nursing home will also be very helpful when the second wave comes through the community.

Non-COVID patients at Laredo Nursing and Rehab will be moved to their sister facility, Las Alturas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local environmental advocate retires after servicing center for 20 years

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Besides welcoming thousands of students at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and hosting community events each year, Tom Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects of the border wall could cause.

News

Investigation continues after death of airport K-9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case of Chester’s death.

News

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nationwide an online study says divorce rates in the country soared by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic with marriages crumbling three weeks into quarantine.

News

Code enforcement officers make 12,000 pandemic-related visits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines because they say their process starts with educating.

Latest News

News

LISD virtual attendance increases during second week of classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials say the first few days they reached approximately 80% attendance, but now into the second week they have reached about 90%.

Local

CBP officers seize three massive shipments of meth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized nearly four and a half million dollars worth of meth during three separate incidents.

Local

Agents arrest Mexican National convicted of manslaughter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Local

Border Patrol tracks down six undocumented immigrants in the brush

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents also arrested a U.S. Citizen that was identified as the guide for the group.

Local

Agents rescue individuals from train car

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents rescued nearly two dozen individuals from a grain hopper train car over the weekend.

Local

Border Patrol rescues undocumented immigrant near the riverbanks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents from the west Laredo station helped rescue and individual who was lost in the brush.