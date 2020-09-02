Nursing home delays transfers for all-COVID facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Nursing and Rehab, which now serves as an all-COVID facility, was set to receive positive nursing home residents from around town.

Local nursing homes are struggling to keep COVID-19 infections out of their facilities and that’s why efforts are being made to move positive residents under one roof.

Despite strict protocols at these facilities, over 50 residents have passed away from the virus and many more have become infected.

“Nursing homes are not built to handle these types of patients,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “Their ventilation systems, their staffing, there’s a local amount of staff ratio per patient. In cases, there’s one nurse for the whole floor and this just makes the virus spread more because of lack of direct attention like it would be in the hospitals.”

In order to put a stop to this, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Trevino says they decided to reach out to nursing homes to see who would want to serve as an all-COVID facility.

After several talks, Laredo Nursing and Rehab signed on. The next step was to move patients.

“On September first we were supposed to make the transfers but because of the hurricanes, most ambulances from the STAR request have deviated to other places.”

Now that their original plan is on hold, Trevino says they’re working on plan B.

“We’re waiting to see when they will be relieved. We’re also looking into the ambulance buses. We continue having discussions with Chief Heard to see how we can structure this.”

Doctor Trevino says the decision to transfer patients will be on a case by case basis.

As of now, they have identified around 13 positive cases.

“Right now Regent is the nursing home that has been most affected so we’re starting with them.”

Trevino says the all COVID nursing home will also be very helpful when the second wave comes through the community.

Non-COVID patients at Laredo Nursing and Rehab will be moved to their sister facility, Las Alturas.

