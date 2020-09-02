Railroad officials investigating train derailment
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a train derailment that happened in north Laredo on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened near mile marker 12 which is when authorities received information regarding a train accident.
Workers from the Union Pacific were seen inspecting the boxes and a couple were seen on their side.
Traffic in the area was rerouted while crews cleared the scene.
No injuries were reported during this time.
