Railroad officials investigating train derailment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a train derailment that happened in north Laredo on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near mile marker 12 which is when authorities received information regarding a train accident.

Workers from the Union Pacific were seen inspecting the boxes and a couple were seen on their side.

Traffic in the area was rerouted while crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported during this time.

