Advertisement

Railroad officials investigating train derailment

Workers from the Union Pacific were seen inspecting the boxes
Officials investigating train derailment near mile marker 12
Officials investigating train derailment near mile marker 12(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a train derailment that happened in north Laredo on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near mile marker 12 which is when authorities received information regarding a train accident.

Workers from the Union Pacific were seen inspecting the boxes and a couple were seen on their side.

Traffic in the area was rerouted while crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported during this time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Fort Hood commander removed from his post after deaths of soldiers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Major General Scott Efflandt will stay on at Fort Hood for the time being, serving as deputy commanding general for support.

Local

Routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of hard narcotics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Volvo tractor truck and find 17 bundles full of drugs.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents seized nearly a total of 180 pounds of marijuana during two separate smuggling attempts.

Forecast

Man accused of stealing saw table from truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a truck and stole a saw table.

Latest News

Local

City to donate firetruck to City of San Mateo Atenco

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The city of Laredo is looking to donate a vehicle that will help those across the border.

Local

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

City of Laredo Utilities Department names new director

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo Utilities Department named Arturo Garcia Jr. as the new utilities director.

Local

Authorities investigating stabbing at Hillside apartment complex

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Heavy police presence storm a central Laredo apartment complex late Wednesday night that tops our 15 minutes of uninterrupted news.

Local

Border Patrol agents disrupt human smuggling attempt

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents found over 50 undocumented immigrants inside the sleeper area of the trailer.

Local

Wake me up when September ends

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It may be the first day of September but we are still dealing with the same old heat and humidity!