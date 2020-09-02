Advertisement

Routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of hard narcotics

Officers found 17 bundles which contained, meth, heroin and cocaine
Laredo Police find, cocaine, heroin and meth inside tractor truck
Laredo Police find, cocaine, heroin and meth inside tractor truck(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of crystal meth, cocaine, and heroin.

On Thursday, August 27th, the Laredo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a blue Volvo tractor truck after the driver failed to maintain a single lane of travel.

During the stop, police say the driver was acting very suspicious but gave officers consent to search his tractor.

After a thorough search by an LPD canine unit, officers found 17 bundles containing  11 kilograms of meth, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 1.3 kilograms of black tar heroin, and 3.25 kilograms of cocaine.

Authorities say the drugs had a total street value of over $250,000.00.

The truck driver and the narcotics were turned over to the Laredo Police Department /HSI HIDTA Task Force for further investigation.

