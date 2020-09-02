Routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of hard narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of crystal meth, cocaine, and heroin.

On Thursday, August 27th, the Laredo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a blue Volvo tractor truck after the driver failed to maintain a single lane of travel.

During the stop, police say the driver was acting very suspicious but gave officers consent to search his tractor.

After a thorough search by an LPD canine unit, officers found 17 bundles containing 11 kilograms of meth, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 1.3 kilograms of black tar heroin, and 3.25 kilograms of cocaine.

Authorities say the drugs had a total street value of over $250,000.00.

The truck driver and the narcotics were turned over to the Laredo Police Department /HSI HIDTA Task Force for further investigation.

