UISD providing its students with after school adventures

After School program offers kids an array of virtual activities
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first week of virtual learning officially in the books, a local school district is reminding parents about the importance of keeping kids active during these trying times.

Many sports and extra-curricular activities are still on hold because of COVID-19; however, UISD is looking to provide its students with afterschool adventures from the comfort of their own homes.

With so many students stuck at home with very little to do, UISD has decided to partner with expert practitioners to teach them new skills throughout the semester.

Given the circumstances, After School Adventures coordinator Roxanne Villagomez decided it was a good idea to bring this program to life as a way to mentally destress and have fun all while staying safe.

Villagomez says, “Because of the situation everyone seems to be more at home and that lack of communication or connection physically, we are just trying to get them either physically to work out or learn something different during this time.”

Since the start of the program, Villagomez has noticed hundreds of students taking part in the program; with brothers and sisters participating at the same time.

It’s not just the traditional after school activities, UISD has partnered with multiple businesses to teach kids, fitness, arts, and even taekwondo.

Jesse Kuhns of Kugar Taekwondo says, it’s not just forcing the kids to be active, it’s about convincing them that these activities are fun and good for their health.

With health conditions becoming a major concern these days, Master Kuhns believes these activities are vital for the well-being of our children.

Kuhns says, “Over 50 percent that we lost, we lost to diabetes or high blood pressure and these are things that are super unfortunate and also very preventable, a few parts of that is diet and exercise.”

And even though there’s not an exact date on when students will be able to resume after school activities, Miss Villagomez says they will continue to offer this program as long as there are students willing to participate.

The After School Adventures program is constantly coming up with new and exciting activities to offer our youth.

Registration for its upcoming Nature Camp on the Border opens Saturday, September 5th. Spots are limited so they ask that parents to register their child as early as possible.

For more information on the program, you can call the After School Adventures Office at 956-473-6301 or go to our website and click here.

