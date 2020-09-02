Advertisement

Wake me up when September ends

Still dealing summer temperatures in September
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first day of September brought some showers into our area but we are still dealing with that same heat and humidity.

On Wednesday, we will start off humid and muggy in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase throughout the day, giving us a 30 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday, these chances of rain will continue to linger as well as the triple digit heat.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend, expect some big changes with temperatures in the 90s, plenty of chances of rain and thunderstorms and even lows in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead into next week, we are expecting a minor cold front that is expected to bring our temperatures down to the 80s, so we could be seeing some fresh weather by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Hopefully this is a sign of things to come!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Heavy police presence in front of Hillside apartment complex

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Heavy police presence storm a central Laredo apartment complex late Wednesday night that tops our 15 minutes of uninterrupted news.

Local

Border Patrol agents disrupt human smuggling attempt

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents found over 50 undocumented immigrants inside the sleeper area of the trailer.

News

Gym owner receives citation for allegedly violating city mask ordinance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
If a violation such as violating the city mask ordinance is found, the gym goer and the gym owner could get a citation, which can be between $1,000 and $2,000.

News

Local environmental advocate retires after servicing center for 20 years

Updated: 7 hours ago
Besides welcoming thousands of students at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and hosting community events each year, Tom Miller has become an advocate on local issues like the plastic bag ban, the green space ordinance, and on topics like the environmental affects the border wall could cause.

Latest News

News

Nursing home delays transfers for all-COVID facility

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
An agreement between the city and Laredo Nursing and Rehab will allow for the transfer of positive COVID-19 nursing home residents to the facility, but those plans were derailed after they heard news that ambulances aren’t available.

News

Investigation continues after death of airport K-9 officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Many questions remain and now officials are reviewing if there are any elements of a crime in the case of Chester’s death.

News

Divorce rate rises as relationships are affected by COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Nationwide an online study says divorce rates in the country soared by 34% during the COVID-19 pandemic with marriages crumbling three weeks into quarantine.

News

Code enforcement officers make 12,000 pandemic-related visits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Out of those thousands of visits, code enforcement officers have issued more warnings than fines because they say their process starts with educating.

News

LISD virtual attendance increases during second week of classes

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officials say the first few days they reached approximately 80% attendance, but now into the second week they have reached about 90%.

Local

CBP officers seize three massive shipments of meth

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents seized nearly four and a half million dollars worth of meth during three separate incidents.