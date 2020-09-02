Wake me up when September ends

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first day of September brought some showers into our area but we are still dealing with that same heat and humidity.

On Wednesday, we will start off humid and muggy in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase throughout the day, giving us a 30 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday, these chances of rain will continue to linger as well as the triple digit heat.

As we head into the Labor Day weekend, expect some big changes with temperatures in the 90s, plenty of chances of rain and thunderstorms and even lows in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead into next week, we are expecting a minor cold front that is expected to bring our temperatures down to the 80s, so we could be seeing some fresh weather by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Hopefully this is a sign of things to come!

