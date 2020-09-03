Advertisement

CBP officers at I-35 checkpoint foil human smuggling attempt

Agents found nearly a dozen aliens hidden in sleeper area of tractor
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -CBP Officers working alongside with Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling attempt involving a commercial vehicle.

The incident happened on September 1st when a tractor trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and the driver gave consent to search the vehicle.

After a thorough search of the tractor, officers found 10 individuals hidden in the sleeper area of the tractor.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The undocumented immigrants along wit the driver were taken into custody.

