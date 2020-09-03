Distance learning takes emotional toll on children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stress levels are at an all time high right now, especially for those who are having to adapt to virtual school.

School has been back in session for a few days now and parents, teachers, and especially kids are still trying to get used to this new norm of teaching and learning.

Although it may be difficult for all to adjust, it may be harder for the youngest generations.

This is what a normal school day looks like for a local kindergarten student. As you can see, it can take a mental toll on some students like it has for Derek.

Virtual Kindergarten (KGNS)

“No, no baby, don’t cry.”

Virtual learning has been hard for many students across the country and parents are concerned for their young children’s emotional health and well being.

United ISD Director of Guidance and Counseling Melissa Ramirez says that the emotional well being of their students comes first.

“Everybody has got to be comfortable in order for them to learn, there needs need to be met before the learning takes place.”

Ramirez says they have a lot of resources online for parents and students to educate themselves. She says to go to go their website uisd.net and under the guidance and counseling department and they will have resources for stress, anxiety, and grief.

She understands the difficulties of a new platform.

“Absolutely it’s difficult, it’s a new platform for everyone, for the students and the parents but by creating a new system and a new system in place, but the kids will bounce back. There might there be some learning that is lost, absolutely. "

Ramirez says that it is better for the students to try then not try at all.

The district says they have a counselor available to talk to their students during school hours.

United ISD alone has over 40 schools in the area each with their own assigned counselor.

The parent who provided us with this video says she has since removed her son from school.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.