Health authority discusses campus return date with district officials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino reported on the latest mitigation efforts by the school districts to determine when additional students should be allowed to return to campus.

As part of those efforts, Doctor Trevino tells us he continues holding meetings with school officials to review their efforts.

One of those being the self-reporting by district employees if or when they test positive for COVID-19, as well as providing details to human resources of any exposure they may have had in the form of that intake report.

Once again, just to reassure parents both UISD and LISD have not reported any district employee including teachers and students having tested positive on a campus since school begun on August 24th.

