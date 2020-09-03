High police presence in Shiloh area after man barricades himself inside home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man barricades himself inside a home in north Laredo causing police to clear the scene.

The incident happened on Thursday morning just before seven a.m. when officers were called out to a home at Shalom Circle which is located near Shiloh and McPherson.

It is unclear if the man has any weapons but police did evacuate residents in the area while they investigate the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

