Local fire departments receive $67,000 grant

Our firefighters and emergency personnel are first to respond to COVID-19 related calls on a daily basis, and to ensure that our firefighters are protected thousands of dollars are going to be used for their health and safety.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of cases may not be rising as high but our frontline workers are still the first being exposed to the virus, and now that our local fire department is preparing for a potential second wave, some help is coming their way.

Last Thursday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that $67,000 is coming from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA.

About $44,000 is going to the Webb County Fire Department and the City Fire Department will get about $23,000.

On Wednesday’s media briefing, the Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says some of the needs for the fire department is N95 masks, gloves, and gowns.

He goes on to say that at the beginning of the pandemic, getting these supplies was a challenge, and now that there’s more options out there prices for these items have gone up and this money would be very helpful.

“We were lucky enough in the fire department to have enough stored PPE, but we keep mentioning that for the second wave, we are preparing for it and that’s why receiving money for this PPE would be very helpful,” said Heard.

With the grant, they also purchased over 20 protective suits that will be used when interacting with patients that have highly contagious diseases.

The Laredo fire chief says right now they have enough PPE but it’[s always good to be prepared with the necessary materials, just incase.

Congressman Cuellar said, “During these unprecedented times, we need to support our brave firefighters that are on the front lines, risking their lives to protect our community.”

