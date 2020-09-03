LPD tests over 350 applicants at Sames Arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - About 350 applicants put their skills to the test Wednesday morning.

The Laredo Police Department was at the Sames Auto Arena testing applicants to find their next cadets ready to enter the police academy.

According to Emanuel Diaz, the public information officer for the LPD, these operations looked a little different thanks to the pandemic.

”Some examples are everybody is required to wear a mask, on top of that, the department actually issued every applicant that are tested today a face shield, temperature checks were being conducted by the Laredo Police Department upon registration. There were plexiglass dividers in front of the persons that are submitting their information, and also it’s a touchless test, meaning that all of the materials were already placed on the table prior to the applicants arriving.”

Applicants who pass this stage of the process will head on to the physical portion of the exam.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.