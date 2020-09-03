Advertisement

LPD tests over 350 applicants at Sames Arena

The Laredo Police Department was at the Sames Auto Arena testing applicants to find their next cadets ready to enter the police academy.
Applicants test at Sames Arena
Applicants test at Sames Arena(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - About 350 applicants put their skills to the test Wednesday morning.

The Laredo Police Department was at the Sames Auto Arena testing applicants to find their next cadets ready to enter the police academy.

According to Emanuel Diaz, the public information officer for the LPD, these operations looked a little different thanks to the pandemic.

”Some examples are everybody is required to wear a mask, on top of that, the department actually issued every applicant that are tested today a face shield, temperature checks were being conducted by the Laredo Police Department upon registration. There were plexiglass dividers in front of the persons that are submitting their information, and also it’s a touchless test, meaning that all of the materials were already placed on the table prior to the applicants arriving.”

Applicants who pass this stage of the process will head on to the physical portion of the exam.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Distance learning takes emotional toll on children

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Virtual learning has been hard for many students across the country and parents are concerned for their young children’s emotional health and well being.

Local

State officials intervene to block city’s quarantine order for TAMIU

Updated: 1 hour ago
It has become a back and forth between local health officials and TAMIU, shortly after the Laredo health authority announced a quarantine order would be placed on certain TAMIU’s buildings.

News

Uninsured rate in Laredo remains high during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Choosing between one’s house or health has been the reality for at least 27% of Laredoans under the age of 65 prior to 2020.

News

Local fire departments receive $67,000 grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Our firefighters and emergency personnel are first to respond to COVID-19 related calls on a daily basis, and to ensure that our firefighters are protected thousands of dollars are going to be used for their health and safety.

Latest News

News

City’s bridge AVI system being restored after technical issues

Updated: 6 hours ago
The problem began surfacing about four weeks ago with people not able to deposit money into their AVI accounts, which was placing their accounts into a negative status.

Local

UPDATE: Man arrested after stabbing at Hillside apartment complex

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Heavy police presence storm a central Laredo apartment complex late Wednesday night that tops our 15 minutes of uninterrupted news.

Local

UISD providing its students with after school adventures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With so many students stuck at home with very little to do, UISD has decided to partner with expert practitioners to teach them new skills throughout the semester.

Local

City rescinds water boil notice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The water boil notice for Laredoans living in the southeast part of town has been rescinded by the City of Laredo.

State

Fort Hood commander removed from his post after deaths of soldiers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Major General Scott Efflandt will stay on at Fort Hood for the time being, serving as deputy commanding general for support.

Local

Routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of hard narcotics

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Volvo tractor truck and find 17 bundles full of drugs.