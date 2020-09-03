Man accused of stealing items from his landlord

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances and furniture from his landlord.

Laredo Police arrested 40-year-old Jose Eduardo Jimenez-Gutierrez in the case.

The incident happened on July 3rd when officers were called out to a theft report at the 4500 block of Rodeo Lane.

Officers met with the property owner who stated that a tenant had stolen several items from his property.

According to the victim, he rented out the property but was never paid.

While in the process of evicting his tenant, he noticed that several of his own items were missing including an AC Unit, microwave, mattress, cooking set, and rug.

After a thorough investigation, authorities had enough evidence to charge Jimenez-Gutierrez in the case.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.