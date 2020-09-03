Over a dozen undocumented immigrants found hiding in the brush

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt just northeast of Hebbronville.

The incident happened on August 31st when agents noticed a suspicious SUV traveling on Highway 359.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop which is when several people got out and fled on foot.

Border Patrol was able to locate 13 individuals who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally and from Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

All were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.

