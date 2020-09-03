SCAN looking to host Virtual recovery event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A nonprofit organization that seeks to help provide individuals with access to a variety of treatment services is looking to host a Virtual Recovery Event.

SCAN will host its National Recovery Event to promote recovery and celebrate those within our community who have recovered from addiction or substance abuse.

Mayor Pete Saenz will take part in the event by reading the proclamation and testimonials will be shared by members of the recovery community.

The event will take place this morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information on the event and the services that SCAN officers, you can call 956-724-3177.

