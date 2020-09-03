School districts report how many employees out due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s two school districts are reporting just how many district employees are currently out after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to United ISD’s human resources department, since spring break 213 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of these, 94 have since recovered and returned to work, leaving 119 employees still out recovering.

District officials tell us none of the 213 positive COVID employees contracted the virus while on campus and to return to work district policy states an employee must quarantine for 14 days and show proof of negative results.

Human resources also tells us in total as of Thursday, 798 intake reports have been made by employees outlining details on potential exposure.

Meanwhile over at Laredo ISD, while we wait for total employee numbers, officials are reporting two school teachers are currently out after having tested positive for COVID.

They tell us while the majority of teachers are delivering instruction from home, the two teachers self reported their positive results themselves and neither contracted the virus on a campus or have been on an LISD campus.

Before returning to work, LISD policy also requires employees to show proof of negative COVID results after having quarantined for 14 days.

Both UISD and LISD have not reported any district employee including teachers and students having tested positive on a campus since school begun on August 24th.

