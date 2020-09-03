Advertisement

September in the rain

Plenty of chances of rain as we end the week!
Seven day forecast
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are starting our month with chances of rain and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, we will start off warm and muggy in the high 70s. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will get up to near triple digits with a 3 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to increase on Friday, where we see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and highs in the mid 90s.

Good news is temperatures will continue to decrease into the low 90s on Saturday as we expect a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

We will continue to stay in the 90s as we start next week and best of all we are looking at our first cold front of the season which is expected to hit us on Wednesday.

This front is expected to give us morning temperatures in the low 70s or high 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

Looks like our fall season is starting off on the right foot.

