Two years since first Ortiz serial killings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thursday marks the second year since the first victim of the alleged serial killings by former Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested on September 15th in 2018 after he allegedly killed four women and attempted to kidnap a fifth.

Back in June of this year, Ortiz was in court where attorneys discussed filing of three motions including the motion to determine admissibility of written oral statement.

The second is a motion for hearing if he voluntaries admission or confession whether written or oral and the third is a motion to suppress.

Although prosecutors say Ortiz confessed to the killings, back in January he pleaded not guilty on four counts of murder and one count of assault.

