Uninsured rate in Laredo remains high during pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo has one of the highest uninsured populations in Texas. Add a pandemic to no health insurance, and that can be difficult.

An expert and a local resident share what those challenges may look like.

“No car, no money. How are we going to go to the doctor? How?”

Moises Perez has high blood pressure and cholesterol. His girlfriend Angie Vasquez worries about him now more than ever.

“This is scary, and we don’t want to get sick so we’re trying not to go out a lot because of this pandemic,” Vazquez said.

And if they did get sick?

“We don’t have money to go see a doctor,” she said. “We pay our rent or we pay for our medicine to go to a doctor.”

Choosing between one’s house or health has been the reality for at least 27% of Laredoans under the age of 65 prior to 2020. This compares to 19% of Texas residents and 11% of the US population, according to a 2018 study from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research institution.

“Texas has one of the highest rates in the country, and Laredo has one of the highest rates in Texas,” said Matthew Buettgens, a senior research fellow who worked on the study.

He looked at the characteristics of the uninsured in Laredo and found that “a majority of the uninsured work,” he said. “In fact, a majority of them have at least one full-time worker in their family, so working does not necessarily give you access to (healthcare) coverage.”

About half a year into the pandemic though, millions of Americans have lost their jobs, incomes and subsequently health insurance plans.

For Moises and Angie, they have had to battle not having health insurance much longer.

And although they try to stay home, they still need their medicine, and their story is familiar for many families along border cities as they opt to leave the country into Mexico for inexpensive medical services.

“We need to go to Mexico to get (our medications) over there because we cannot afford to get the ones that they give you here,” Vasquez said.

FREE COVID TESTING

The City of Laredo posts announcements to its Facebook page when free COVID testing is available.

Self-administered oral swab tests are available at Sames Auto Arena Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

An ID is required. For more information, call 311 or the COVID-19 HOTLINE at (956) 795- 4954.

COVID TESTING SITES THAT ACCEPT UNINSURED PATIENTS (not a complete list)

***Visit the city of Laredo’s full list.

TPC Family Medicine and Home Visits $90 without insurance

South Laredo Health Care Clinic: $150 without insurance

Laredo Occupational Center $175 without insurance

Laredo ER $200 without insurance

Stat Emergency Center North: $225 without insurance

Doc-Aid Urgent Care: $250 without insurance

Vital Med Urgent Care North and South clinics: $250 without insurance

***Refer to the city’s full list for information on what is needed to make an appointment.

SIGNING UP FOR HEALTHCARE

MEDICAID

You must meet certain requirements to qualify. In Texas, you must:

be a resident living here lawfully in need of health care AND



be pregnant, be responsible for a child 18 years or younger, be blind, have a disability or a family member with a disability OR be 65 years of age or older AND



Meet the government’s annual household income limits based on household size



To see if you meet the financial limits, you can visit the Texas Medicaid website.

MEDICARE

This differs from Medicaid in that it does not take your financial situation into account. Medicare is primarily available to those over 65 years old, but it is also available to people under 65 with disabilities. To find out more, visit medicare.gov.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH INSURANCE PROGRAM (CHIP)

CHIP provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid. Visit healthcare.gov to see if your child qualifies.

MARKETPLACE

Through the Marketplace, you can compare and enroll in health insurance plans. This is also where you can see if your child qualifies for CHIP.

You can only enroll in a plan during specific dates. Open enrollment this year is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2021.

However, if you experience a life changing event, such as a change in income or getting married, you can enroll in a “special enrollment period.” To learn more, visit healthcare.gov.

